Kaprielian was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of his start Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Kaprielian will make his season debut as the starter in Wednesday's matchup against Boston. He made two relief appearances for Oakland last year and posted a 7.36 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 3.2 innings. Right-hander Jordan Weems was sent down by Oakland in a corresponding move.

More News