Kaprielian was recalled from the Athletics' alternate training site in San Jose on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander will take the place of fellow reliever Burch Smith, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a forearm strain. It will be Kaprielian's second tour of duty with the big-league club thus far this season, although he did not make an appearance over the two days he was up the first time. The 26-year-old right-hander has an impressive minor-league resume from his time with both the Yankees and Athletics organizations, but he's yet to make his big-league debut.