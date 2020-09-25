Kaprielian was recalled from the alternate training site Thursday.
Kaprielian is set to rejoin the major-league roster after J.B. Wendelken was placed on the injured list due to an undisclosed issue. The right-handed Kaprielian has appeared in one game for Oakland this year, allowing one run across two innings against the Giants on Aug. 16. He figures to assume a long-relief role in the Athletics' bullpen.
