Kaprielian has been given a cortisone injection for his ailing right shoulder, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The hope is that the injection will help speed along the healing process as Kaprielian works his way back from a right shoulder strain. For now, though, there remains no timetable for the right-hander return to action.
