Kaprielian will start Friday's game against the Angels.
The Athletics made a slight alteration to their rotation schedule earlier this week, resulting in Kaprielian missing out on a start during Oakland's three-game series in Houston. The rookie right-hander wasn't needed out of the bullpen, so he'll step back into the rotation in Los Angeles on eight days' rest. Kaprielian pitched well in his 2021 debut April 12 against the Red Sox, giving up one run and striking out six in five innings.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Being skipped in rotation•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Nabs first big-league win•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Could be candidate for callup•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Sent down to minors•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Impresses in Friday start•