The Athletics optioned Kaprielian to their alternate training site Wednesday.
Oakland called Kaprielian up from the alternate site to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Astros, but he went unused in both contests. He could rejoin the big club as soon as Saturday, when the Athletics will be allotted a 29th man again for the team's doubleheader with the Rangers.
