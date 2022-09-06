Kaprielian will return to the starting rotation, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After losing his rotation spot and being sent to the bullpen Sunday, manager Mark Kotsay said Kaprielian will rejoin the Athletics' rotation after Adam Oller was placed on the 15-day injured list. The 28-year old has given up multiple earned runs in all of his last five starts and could return to the bullpen if he fails to improve.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Loses rotation spot•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Stuck with ninth loss•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Coughs up eight runs in loss•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Walks four in no-decision•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Suffers loss Monday•
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Handed sixth loss•