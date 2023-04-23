Kaprielian allowed three earned runs on four hits over one inning of relief while recording a strikeout in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

It was the second straight relief outing for Kaprielian after making his first three appearances of the season as a member of the starting rotation and pitching to a 12.15 ERA and 3.4 HR/9 in the process. The struggling right-hander tossed 24 pitches during his one frame Saturday, and with Paul Blackburn's (finger) season debut potentially being pushed back into early May due to a blister that caused his latest rehab start to be postponed, Kaprielian could be set for a spot start Thursday against the Angels.