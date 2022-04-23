Kaprielian (shoulder) will make another rehab start before returning from the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kaprielian has been dealing with a shoulder issue since mid-March. He's made a pair of rehab starts already, but his last one didn't go particularly well, as he allowed four runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings. The Athletics presumably want to see him have a stronger performance before activating him from the injured list.