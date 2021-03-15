The Athletics optioned Kaprielian to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kaprielian was one of eight players sent to the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate in the team's latest round of roster cuts. After losing two years of development time earlier in his career while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Kaprielian reached the big leagues for the first time in 2020, working in a relief role over two appearances with Oakland. The Athletics could still look to develop him as a starter at the Triple-A level, but he'll likely be in line behind several other pitchers for a promotion if a rotation spot opens up at the big-league level at any point this season.
