Kaprielian was optioned to Oakland's alternate camp site Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The A's need a fresh reliever after Tuesday's starter (Frankie Montas) pitched just 1.2 innings before giving way to the bullpen, so Kaprielian will swap roster spots with Paul Blackburn. Kaprielian made one appearance during his time with the big club, allowing one run across two innings of relief.
