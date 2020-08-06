Kaprielian was optioned to Oakland's alternate training site Thursday, John Hickey of SI.com reports.
The A's needed to trim the roster from 30 players to 28 on Thursday, and Kaprielian unfortunately gets dispatched without getting the opportunity to make his MLB debut. Manager Bob Melvin said the A's see Kaprielian as a potentially impactful long-term piece, but he has been limited to organizational depth duties so far this season. It's possible he could make a spot start later in the summer.
