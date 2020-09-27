Kaprielian was optioned to the alternate training site Sunday.
Kaprielian appeared in two games across his multiple stints in the majors this season and allowed three runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks over 3.2 innings. The 26-year-old was never a likely candidate for the postseason roster and will return to the alternate site.
