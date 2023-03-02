Kaprielian (shoulder) is set to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday.
The recovering right-hander threw a successful live batting practice Sunday as he continues to work his way back from November shoulder surgery. The simulated game is another important step in a quest to make the season-opening starting rotation, one manager Mark Kotsay still feels Kaprielian can pull off if he doesn't experience any setbacks.
