Kaprielian allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts across 3.2 innings in a no-decision versus Seattle on Monday. He also hit a batter.

Kaprielian was able to navigate two baserunners in each of the second and third innings without trouble. The right-hander then faltered in the fourth, with a three-run blast by Donovan Walton and an RBI double from Kyle Lewis on his ledger. Kaprielian was bailed out by Oakland's offense, which rallied to tie the game in the eighth. He's posted a 2.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Monday was the worst of his four starts so far -- the 27-year-old lines up for a road start in Colorado this weekend, which could be a tricky assignment.