Kaprielian reported no setbacks with his previously ailing shoulder following his six-inning start against the Rangers on Sunday, the Associated Press reports.
The young right-hander returned from the injured list after spending the minimum 10 days sidelined. Kaprielian encouragingly shouldered a normal workload during the outing, and he should therefore be prepared for the same moving forward.
