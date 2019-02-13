Athletics' James Kaprielian: Shut down for two weeks
Kaprielian was diagnosed with a lat strain Wednesday and will be shut down for two weeks, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Injuries are nothing new for Kaprielian, who hasn't thrown a pitch in a game since 2016. Compared to his previous issues, this one appears relatively minor, but it's still hard to be optimistic, given his history.
