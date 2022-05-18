Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out six in 5.1 innings of a 5-2 win Tuesday over Minnesota. He did not factor into the decision.

Kaprielian retired the side in order in the first two innings and pitched around hits in the third and fourth innings. In the fifth, he gave up a solo homer to Royce Lewis and the next inning Gary Sanchez tagged him for another solo shot, ending Kaprielian's evening. While the 28-year-old has not yet recorded a win, he has pitched well in three straight outings, allowing two runs or fewer and pitching at least five innings each time. With a 16:10 K:BB, the righty has had less than stellar command on the season, but Tuesday's start was a step in the right direction.