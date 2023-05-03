Kaprielian started Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sacramento on Tuesday, allowing an earned run on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out four and didn't factor into the decision.

Kaprielian's location wasn't exactly at its sharpest -- he got just 43 of his 72 pitches into the strike zone -- but the outing seemingly served as a solid starting point overall to his attempted reset at the Triple-A level. Kaprielian's earned himself a trip down to the farm after opening the season by pitching to an array of concerning numbers that included a 12.94 ERA, 2.38 WHIP, 7.9 BB/9 and 2.8 HR/9 across six outings (three starts). The right-hander is likely due for an extended stint in Las Vegas that will allow him to build confidence and sharpen up his game before a return to the major-league club is considered.