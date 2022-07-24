Kaprielian didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 3-1 victory over Texas, allowing two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five scoreless innings.

Kaprielian successfully navigated a two-on, one-out jam in the first and breezed through four more frames to post his first scoreless start in 15 tries. The 28-year-old induced an impressive 14 swinging strikes on 90 pitches and has held the opposition to three runs or fewer in each of his last six starts. During the successful stretch, Kaprielian has pitched to a 2.76 ERA across 32.2 innings with Oakland winning four of the games in that span. He currently lines up to face the White Sox on the road next weekend.