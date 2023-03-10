Kaprielian (shoulder) will make his Cactus League debut Sunday against San Diego, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
After impressing during a sim game Tuesday without feeling any pain in his shoulder, Kaprielian's return to Cactus League action is another good sign that he will be ready for the start of the season. The 29-year-old righty finished last year with a 4.23 ERA and 1.34 WHIP through 134 innings across 26 starts.
