Kaprielian will start Saturday's game against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The team will push its other five starters back a day and stick with a six-man rotation despite Mason Miller (elbow) landing on the shelf. Kaprielian was just recalled from Triple-A, where he made two strong starts after struggling to a 12.94 ERA in 16 MLB innings prior to getting demoted.

More News