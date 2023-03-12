Kaprielian (shoulder) is starting Sunday's Cactus League game against the Padres.
Kaprielian pitched well during a simulated game last week and will make his spring debut Sunday as he reaches the end of his recovery from October shoulder surgery. Assuming there's no setbacks Sunday, the 29-year-old will be on track to be ready for the start of the season after he posted a 4.23 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 98:59 K:BB over 134 innings during 2022.
