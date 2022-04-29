Kaprielian (shoulder) will come off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Guardians, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He hasn't covered himself in glory through three rehab starts, giving up 11 runs on 15 hits and five walks while striking out 13 in 13.2 innings, but he must be feeling good physically. It's unclear if the A's will move to a six-man rotation or if Adam Oller will get bumped from the rotation.