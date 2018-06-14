Athletics' James Kaprielian: Starts playing catch again
Kaprielian (elbow, shoulder) began playing catch again earlier this week, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kaprielian will be handled with care by the organization, considering he had Tommy John surgery in 2017. The 24-year-old right-hander had been throwing bullpen sessions as part of his rehab when he began feeling the shoulder discomfort that caused him to take time off from throwing. Kaprielian will presumably begin ramping his recovery process back up slowly over the coming days.
