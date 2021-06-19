Kaprielian (4-1) allowed three runs on three hits and one walk while striking out seven in 5.2 innings to earn the win against the Yankees on Friday.

Kaprielian was unable to record another quality start Friday, but he got enough run support from the Athletics to pick up his second consecutive win. The right-hander has lasted at least five innings in all but one of his appearances this year, and he's posted a 2.84 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 38 innings across seven starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday.