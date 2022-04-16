Kaprielian (shoulder) allowed two earned runs on three hits over five innings while recording six strikeouts during Low-A Stockton's win over Modesto on Friday.

Both runs off Kaprielian came on solo home runs, but he otherwise got good work in over his 52 pitches, 41 which he threw for strikes. With one solid rehab start under his belt, it's likely the right-hander next toes the rubber at a higher-level affiliate as he continues to ramp up for a possible late-April season debut with the Athletics.