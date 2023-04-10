Kaprielian (0-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks over 4.2 innings against the Rays. He struck out six.

Kaprielian gave up five runs in five innings during his season debut against the Guardians on Monday, and he wasn't able to generate much production during Sunday's series finale against the undefeated Rays. He allowed just one run over the first three innings but gave up six runs between the fourth and fifth frames before being pulled. The right-hander tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Mets on Saturday.