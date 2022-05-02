Kaprielian (0-1) took the loss during Sunday's 7-3 defeat at the hands of the Guardians, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts in two innings.

Kaprielian started okay by getting through the first inning unscathed but permitted one run on three hits in the second and walked the bases loaded in third before being removed. Reliever Jacob Lemoine let all three inherited runners score and Oakland was never able to recover from the early 4-0 deficit. Kaprielian was solid with a 4.07 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 119.1 innings last season and will look to turn things around against Detroit next week.