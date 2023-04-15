Kaprielian (0-2) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on four hits and seven walks over 3.2 innings against the Mets. He struck out four.

This is now three bad starts for Kaprielian in just as many appearances. While it's still early, the righty's -0.6 WAR and 12.15 ERA thus far are not doing much to help the last-place A's. The California native will need to start stringing together some better games in order to keep his rotational spot long-term.