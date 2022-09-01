Kaprielian (3-9) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the A's fell 5-1 to the Nationals. He struck out three.

A Jonah Bride error in the fifth inning contributed to a four-run frame for Washington, erasing Oakland's early lead and sending Kaprielian to his fourth straight losing decision. The right-hander wraps up August with a 5.59 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB through 29 innings, but the 28-year-old isn't likely to lose his rotation spot in September given the lack of alternatives available to the A's.