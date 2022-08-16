Kaprielian (3-7) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out five.

The Oakland righty was effective for most of the night, but Marcus Semien tagged him for a solo home run in the third, Leody Taveras knocked a triple and came around to score on a Bubba Thompson single in the sixth. Kaprielian has now thrown over five innings in 10 straight starts but has only recorded three quality starts in that span. He will carry a 4.33 ERA and 1.33 WHIP into his next start.