Kaprielian (0-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings during a 4-2 defeat against Atlanta. He struck out four.

Kaprielian allowed three or fewer runs for the third time over his past four starts, but he still suffered his sixth loss of the season. The veteran right-hander moved to a relief role in mid-April before being sent to Triple-A Las Vegas, but he got another shot in the rotation in mid-May with Drew Rucinski (illness) and Paul Blackburn (finger) sideliend and has been relatively successful. Blackburn has since been activated, but Kaprielian appears to have done enough to remain in the rotation for the time being. His next start is tentatively scheduled during a three-game set in Pittsburgh.