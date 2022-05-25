Kaprielian registered a no-decision during Tuesday's 7-5 victory over Seattle, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk with three strikeouts in five innings.

After looking good early Kaprielian struggled the second and third times through the order, allowing two runs in the third and three in the fifth on six baserunners between the two innings. The 28-year-old tossed 50 of 74 pitches for strikes and has now recorded three strikeouts or fewer in three of his five starts. Kaprielien will carry a 5.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into his next start, projected to come this weekend against Texas.