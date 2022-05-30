Kaprielian allowed four runs on six hits and struck out two over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Sunday.

On the bright side, Kaprielian didn't walk a batter for the first time in six appearances this season. This was the third time he's allowed four or more runs, and it's his second start of less than five innings on the campaign. He's struggled to a 5.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:11 K:BB across 27.1 innings overall. The right-hander projects to start next week at home versus the Red Sox.