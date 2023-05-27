Kaprielian (0-5) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss Friday versus the Astros.

Kaprielian held his own in Houston in his last start, but he had less luck at home this time around. He's given up nine runs (eight earned) over 17 innings since he rejoined the Athletics' rotation. That's still notably better than his 8.45 ERA and 1.88 WHIP for the season, but it may not be enough to maintain a starting role once Paul Blackburn (finger) is activated from the injured list. If Kaprielian gets another start, it would likely be a somewhat favorable road date in Miami next week.