Kaprielian fell to 0-2 on the season despite a strong start Saturday against the Twins. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks across 5.2 innings while striking out seven.

Kaprielian got through five innings without much trouble and nearly got through the sixth as well before Jorge Polanco took him deep to center field with two outs. The Athletics would fail to score, saddling Kaprielian with the loss, but it was nonetheless an encouraging performance after he stumbled in his first start back from a shoulder injury. He'll look to keep the momentum going next week, when he lines up to face the Tigers in Detroit on Thursday.