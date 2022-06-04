Kaprielian (0-3) took the loss during Friday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in 5.1 innings.

Kaprielian surrendered two runs on three baserunners in the fourth inning and the bullpen let in two runs in the sixth after kaprielian put two runners on with one out. The 28-year-old has now lost three of eight starts and will take a 3.11 ERA and 1.35 WHIP into a start against Atlanta next week.