Kaprielian (2-1) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Rockies after allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while fanning six across five innings.

Kaprielian suffered his first loss of the season but delivered a decent outing considering he had to pitch in the altitude of Coors Field, as he limited the damage to just two runs and ended just three outs away from posting a quality start. The right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in four of his five outings to date, and he's scheduled to start next week at home against the Royals.