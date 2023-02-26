Kaprielian (shoulder) threw live batting practice Sunday, and manager Mark Kotsay said he believes there's enough time for the right-hander to be built up enough to make the Opening Day rotation, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old is coming off shoulder surgery in October but has a strong chance to be ready for Opening Day given he's already facing live batters. Kaprielian should continue ramping up his throwing program before progressing to game action.