Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in five innings of a no-decision Saturday against Texas. He struck out four.

Kaprielian wasn't particular efficient, allowing eight baserunners and throwing just 48 of his 87 pitches for strikes, but he did enough to get through five complete innings for the seventh consecutive start. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in a start during that stretch, lowering his ERA to 2.90 in 62 innings for the season. Kaprielian is scheduled to make his first start of the second half at home against the Angels.