Kaprielian (4-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing three runs on six hits across six innings, striking out six.

The right-hander might have been tagged with his second loss of the season, but he delivered another strong performance on the mound. He allowed two homers to Joey Gallo in the fourth and sixth innings, but he was quite composed the rest of the way and finished with his third quality start of the month. He owns a 3.14 ERA across five June starts and is slated to pitch again during the weekend series against the Red Sox at home.