Kaprielian (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Kaprielian underwent shoulder surgery earlier this month, and the A's ultimately moved him to the longest of the injured lists to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. He has been ruled out for the season, so his focus will be on getting ready to pitch again at some point in 2024.
