Athletics' James Kaprielian: Undergoing MRI
Kaprielian will undergo an MRI for a sore lat Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Injuries have kept Kaprielian off the mound for two straight seasons. He believes the latest one was caught early and won't be a major issue, though the full details won't be known until the MRI is complete.
