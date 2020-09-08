Kaprielian was recalled to serve as the 29th man for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Astros.

He has pitched just once in the majors this season, giving up one run while striking out one in two innings against the Giants on Aug. 16. With Oakland set to play 12 games in the next nine days, they will likely look to get the most out of 29th men like Kaprielian, so don't be surprised if he logs at least a couple innings in relief if the opportunity presents itself.