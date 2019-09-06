Athletics' James Kaprielian: Velocity back in mid-90s
Kaprielian, who was recently promoted to Triple-A Las Vegas, hit 96 mph with his fastball and was sitting at 94 mph in a late-August start, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Already 25 years old, Kaprielian had pitched just 29.1 professional innings prior to this season due to a variety of elbow and shoulder injuries. However, he has been excellent his season despite all the missed time, logging a 3.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 75:16 K:BB in 68 innings. He has been even better of late, posting a 1.26 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 29:5 K:BB in 28.2 innings over his last seven starts, including a four-inning outing where he gave up one run and struck out six in his Triple-A debut Sept. 1. He is on the 40-man roster and should figure prominently into the big-league rotation plans for 2020.
