Kaprielian allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts over five innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Mariners.

Kaprielian has walked four or more batters in five of his 20 starts this season, though this was the first time he hit that mark in his last seven outings. Both runs against him came via sacrifice flies. The right-hander improved his ERA to 4.29 with a 1.33 WHIP and 71:45 K:BB through 100.2 innings this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Yankees next week.