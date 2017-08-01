Kaprielian will start a throwing program in August, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kaprielian remains on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April. Oakland is likely to be cautious with their new prospect's recovery, and a return in early 2018 for the 23-year-old is fairly optimistic.

