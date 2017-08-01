Athletics' James Kaprielian: Will begin throwing in August
Kaprielian will start a throwing program in August, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kaprielian remains on track in his recovery from Tommy John surgery in April. Oakland is likely to be cautious with their new prospect's recovery, and a return in early 2018 for the 23-year-old is fairly optimistic.
More News
-
Athletics' James Kaprielian: Headed to Oakland•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Two months from throwing program•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Undergoes successful T.J. surgery•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: Headed for Tommy John surgery•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: May face surgery•
-
Yankees' James Kaprielian: To seek opinion from Dr. Neil ElAttrache•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...