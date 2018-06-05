Athletics' Jameson Hannah: Drafted by A's with 50th pick
The Athletics have selected Hannah with the 50th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Hannah is a plus runner with good contact skills, but he doesn't have much perceived upside, largely due to the fact he is a college hitter who is a maxed out 5-foot-9, 184 pounds. A mark in his favor is that he is young for his class, not turning 21 until August, but it's hard to see much more than a decent fourth outfielder as a realistic outcome. He hit .363/.451/.554 with six home runs, nine steals (on 10 attempts) and a 39:39 K:BB in 251 at-bats as a junior for Dallas Baptist, but he needs to be graded on a bit of a curve due to the subpar caliber of pitching he was facing in the Missouri Valley Conference. Hannah could be an Odubel Herrera type of table-setting center fielder if everything breaks perfectly, but that's the ceiling.
