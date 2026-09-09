Arnold has been diagnosed with multiple fractures on the left side of his face as well a corneal abrasion after being struck by a line drive during a start Tuesday at Triple-A Las Vegas, according to the pitcher's mother.

Facing his second batter of the game, Arnold was drilled on the left cheek by a 107 mph line drive. He immediately walked off the mound and into the clubhouse without assistance, but subsequent testing revealed the fractures. Arnold was making just his second start since being promoted to Las Vegas, and he was charged with one run while failing to record an out Tuesday. The left-hander's season is over, but is unclear beyond that how long his rehab will take. Arnold has collected a 3.50 ERA and 130:52 K:BB over 118.1 innings covering 25 starts this season between Double-A Midland and Las Vegas.